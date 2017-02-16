Feb 16, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Ghelamco Arena
Gent
1-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Perbet (59')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Walker (54'), Alli (73')

Eric Dier: 'Tottenham Hotspur didn't deserve to beat Gent'

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier admits that his side did not deserve anything from their 1-0 defeat to Gent in the first leg of their Europa League tie.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 20:19 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier has admitted that his side did not deserve to win their Europa League last 32 first-leg clash with Gent this evening.

Spurs slumped to a 1-0 defeat in Belgium as Jeremy Perbet scored the only goal of the game just before the hour mark, condemning Mauricio Pochettino's side to a second consecutive defeat.

Dier conceded that his side's performance was "erratic" but insists that they can still progress when they welcome Gent to White Hart Lane for the second leg next week.

"We did show more aggression than Saturday against Liverpool. I don't think we created enough chances to win," he told BT Sport.

"In the first half, they were the better of the two sides but after half time we were better until the goal. It stopped us in our tracks. We could not get going again. They sat back and we could not get the away goal.

"When you go a goal down, you want to give everything to get back into the game. Maybe we were erratic at times and could have been a bit calmer and waited for our chance. That is something for us to work on. I don't see why we cannot turn it around. This team gave everything against us, we did that but lacked a bit of quality. At home we will be better."

Spurs have now lost four and won just two of their seven European outings this season.

Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
