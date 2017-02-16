Harry Redknapp: 'Dele Alli worth more than Paul Pogba'

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Harry Redknapp believes that former side Tottenham Hotspur have a £100m talent on their hands in Dele Alli following another impressive campaign for the youngster.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 18:08 UK

Harry Redknapp has claimed that Dele Alli is now more valuable to Tottenham Hotspur than Paul Pogba is to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

France international Pogba swapped Juventus for Old Trafford in August for a fee of around £89m, surpassing the previous world-record transfer that saw Gareth Bale depart Spurs in 2013.

Pogba has taken time to truly get going at United following his high-profile move, but Alli has had another season to remember at White Hart Lane after scoring 14 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Redknapp now values Alli at a higher level than Pogba and admits to being shocked at how former side Spurs brought him to North London unchallenged by their top-flight rivals.

"I think he's fantastic. Can you tell me how all those scouts failed to spot him when he was playing for MK Dons every week? How did they end up waiting until Tottenham came in for him?" he is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "It's incredible that no-one took him. What a player, what a signing — what a steal at £5m.

"I think he's worth £100m now – if Pogba's worth £90m, Alli is worth more. He's just 20 years of age, for heaven's sake, and the kid's got everything. He scores goals, makes goals, he can dribble, head it, he's got an edge to him and puts his foot in... I think he's fantastic.

"Didn't he play for MK Dons against Manchester United when they beat them 4-0 in the League Cup? United should have signed him there and then. At least they would have gone home disappointed with the result but they would have had a future star for the club with them on the bus."

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that Alli will be made the subject of a world-record bid by Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Read Next:
Man City 'prepare world-record Alli bid'
>
View our homepages for Harry Redknapp, Dele Alli, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Paul Scholes: 'Wayne Rooney could leave in summer'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'concerned by fixture list'
 Antonio Valencia of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Antonio Valencia eyes fifth consecutive clean sheet
Redknapp: 'Alli worth more than Pogba'Paul Scholes: 'United not far away'Napoli president: 'Ibrahimovic a dream signing'Mourinho: 'Pogba's mother wants a draw'Bailly hails Man United backroom staff
Mourinho: 'Shaw will not face Saint-Etienne'Rooney, Carrick have 'muscular problems'Rooney misses training ahead of Europa tieJuan Mata wants to hit double figuresMourinho, Ibrahimovic 'to hold showdown talks'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Gent 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur
 Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
Team News: Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min drop out for Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'I am very happy at Tottenham Hotspur'
Redknapp: 'Alli worth more than Pogba'Spurs winger Oduwa joins Olimpija LjubljanaDanny Rose 'turned down China bid'Merson: 'Redknapp tactically superior to Wenger'Tom Carroll 'frustrated' by lack of chances
Pochettino: 'Vertonghen could return this week'Dier issues warning to in-demand AlliTottenham to renew interest in Zaha?Eric Dier: 'Tottenham are not timid'Bentaleb 'to join Schalke for £16m'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand