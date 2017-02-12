A report claims that Manchester City will launch a world-record bid for Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli at the end of the season.

Alli, who has also been linked with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, joined Tottenham in a £5m deal from MK Dons in 2015 and scored 10 times during his first campaign in the Premier League.

The England international has already scored 13 times during the 2016-17 season, meanwhile, and according to The Express, Man City boss Pep Guardiola is desperate to bring the attacker to the Etihad Stadium.

The same report claims that Tottenham will strongly resist any interest in the 20-year-old, but would consider a bid which passed the £89m that Manchester United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

Alli started his professional career with MK Dons, representing the club 88 times before joining Tottenham, who are said to have snatched the youngster out of the clutches of Liverpool.