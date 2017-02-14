General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
© SilverHub
Eric Dier admits to being "disappointed" about Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Liverpool, but insists that the Lilywhites have the mental strength to cope at the top.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 20:05 UK

Eric Dier has rubbished Jamie Carragher's claim that Tottenham Hotspur do not have the right mentality to win the Premier League title.

The former Liverpool defender cited the Lilywhites' lack of victories in big games away from home, which now stands at one win in 16 against their big-six rivals.

Dier, a member of the Spurs side that collapsed late on in the season last time around to finish in third place, is adamant that his side now have more about them and could still potentially challenge Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"I don't think you can say this is a timid team, especially in the position we were in last year and what we did last year," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think you could call us timid. We definitely weren't in the right frame of mind and didn't have the right attitude on Saturday. So everyone is very disappointed about that and it doesn't sit well with us."

"You never know in the Premier League, obviously Chelsea are doing very well and are in a good position but you can never say never. We've always maintained we're going to give everything in the competition, so you never know what can happen. It will be a very tough task."

Spurs, who suffered a 2-0 reverse at the hands of Liverpool last Saturday, find themselves 10 points adrift of the summit with 25 games played.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13, 2015 in London, England.
More Tottenham Hotspur News
 Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Harry Winks signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2022
 Anthony Martial finds an equaliser during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur preparing bid for Anthony Martial
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
