Eric Dier admits to being "disappointed" about Tottenham Hotspur's defeat to Liverpool, but insists that the Lilywhites have the mental strength to cope at the top.

Eric Dier has rubbished Jamie Carragher's claim that Tottenham Hotspur do not have the right mentality to win the Premier League title.

The former Liverpool defender cited the Lilywhites' lack of victories in big games away from home, which now stands at one win in 16 against their big-six rivals.

Dier, a member of the Spurs side that collapsed late on in the season last time around to finish in third place, is adamant that his side now have more about them and could still potentially challenge Premier League leaders Chelsea.



"I don't think you can say this is a timid team, especially in the position we were in last year and what we did last year," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think you could call us timid. We definitely weren't in the right frame of mind and didn't have the right attitude on Saturday. So everyone is very disappointed about that and it doesn't sit well with us."

"You never know in the Premier League, obviously Chelsea are doing very well and are in a good position but you can never say never. We've always maintained we're going to give everything in the competition, so you never know what can happen. It will be a very tough task."

Spurs, who suffered a 2-0 reverse at the hands of Liverpool last Saturday, find themselves 10 points adrift of the summit with 25 games played.