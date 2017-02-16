Feb 16, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Ghelamco Arena
Team News: Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min drop out for Tottenham Hotspur

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur make two changes to their starting lineup for the Europa League meeting with Gent, as Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen drop down to the bench.
Mauricio Pochettino has made two changes to Tottenham Hotspur's starting lineup for the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Gent.

Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen are the men to drop down to the bench, with Harry Winks - fresh on the back of signing a new deal at White Hart Lane - and Moussa Sissoko coming into the fold.

The Lilywhites are still without first-team regulars Danny Rose and Jan Vertonghen in their backline, although Pochettino expects both to return in the coming week.

Two Belgians start on home soil for Spurs this evening, meanwhile, as Mousa Dembele and Toby Alderweireld help form the spine of the side, with Harry Kane again leading the line in a strong XI.

In terms of the hosts, who find themselves down in eighth place in the Belgian top flight following defeat to Eupen last weekend, boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck has named Danijel Milicevic up front, as he looks to build on the three goals scored during the group phase of the competition.

Gent: Kalinic, Mitrovic, Asare, Dejaegere, Gidot, Saief, Foket, Esiti, Simon, Perbet, Milicevic
Subs: Coulibaly, De Smet, Gershon, Kalu, Neto, Rinne, Verstraete

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Winks, Sissoko, Dele, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Nkoudou, Son

Can Spurs pick up a first win on Belgian soil at the fifth attempt? Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2015 in London, England.
