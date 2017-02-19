Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has recovered from injury sooner than expected and could return to action in Sunday's FA Cup tie with Fulham.

Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Jan Vertonghen is ahead of schedule in his comeback from injury and could feature in Tottenham Hotspur's meeting with Fulham next weekend.

The Belgium international has missed the Lilywhites' last five games since damaging his ankle in the 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on January 14.

Vertonghen was initially expected to miss around 10 weeks of action, with scans showing the problem being between grade two and grade three, but Pochettino may include him for the trip to take on London rivals Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"Jan Vertonghen is very well and maybe Sunday he'll be ready to make the starting XI or be on the bench," he told reporters.

Tottenham, who will have to make do without the centre-back for Thursday's Europa League tie with Gent, have won just two of the five games Vertonghen has missed.