Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur deserve more recognition for competing at the top of the Premier League without the resources of some of their rivals.

The Lilywhites currently occupy second place in the division, level on points with rivals Arsenal and 10 adrift of runaway leaders Chelsea.

Many have questioned Spurs' title resolve after picking up just one league win in their last four outings, a run that includes a comprehensive 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out, but Pochettino believes that context is required as his side have a net spend of just £1m over the past five years.

"We are fighting. If you compare Tottenham with the other sides competing for the top four, maybe you should say: 'Wow, Tottenham deserve a lot of credit for where they are now,' he is quoted as saying by The Guardian. "We are building the project over the last two years.

"The club is in a special situation, building the new stadium and there are many things which are important when you analyse the team. We are in a different project to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

"We are a club fighting for the Premier League with different tools in a different project. We will see if we can cope. If we have the squad, we will see. It is important that our project is long-term and we can see if we can cope with all the competitions now."

Spurs return to league action on February 26 with a home match against Stoke City, but before then attention turns back to Europa League and FA Cup commitments.