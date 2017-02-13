General view of White Hart Lane

Eric Dier: 'Tottenham Hotspur need to improve in all areas'

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on December 13, 2015 in London, England.
Eric Dier insists that Tottenham Hotspur have to improve after their hopes of catching Chelsea at the top of the Premier League suffered a blow with defeat at Liverpool.
Eric Dier has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur still have a lot to learn after their hopes of catching Chelsea at the top of the Premier League suffered a blow with a 2-0 loss at Liverpool.

Two goals in quick succession by Sadio Mane in the opening 20 minutes consigned Mauricio Pochettino's side to their first defeat in two months and handed a significant advantage to their London rivals.

Dier told Sky Sports News: "I think we still need to improve in all areas. We have never not said that. We still have a long way to go and we need to keep improving and working hard. There are lots of stuff we can still improve on. We can't just talk about it, we need to do it."

The midfielder also commented on the race for the top four, adding: "It is very tight, it is going to be a fight until the very end. There are lots of very good sides, including us, fighting for it. We are going to keep focusing on improving and hopefully we will be in the top four."

Spurs sit second in the table on 50 points, 10 behind the Blues, but sixth-placed Manchester City are just two points further back.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
