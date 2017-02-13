Eric Dier insists that Tottenham Hotspur have to improve after their hopes of catching Chelsea at the top of the Premier League suffered a blow with defeat at Liverpool.

Two goals in quick succession by Sadio Mane in the opening 20 minutes consigned Mauricio Pochettino's side to their first defeat in two months and handed a significant advantage to their London rivals.

Dier told Sky Sports News: "I think we still need to improve in all areas. We have never not said that. We still have a long way to go and we need to keep improving and working hard. There are lots of stuff we can still improve on. We can't just talk about it, we need to do it."

The midfielder also commented on the race for the top four, adding: "It is very tight, it is going to be a fight until the very end. There are lots of very good sides, including us, fighting for it. We are going to keep focusing on improving and hopefully we will be in the top four."

Spurs sit second in the table on 50 points, 10 behind the Blues, but sixth-placed Manchester City are just two points further back.