Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool will not "go nuts" about being back in the Premier League title race following their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Sadio Mane struck twice in quick succession to hand the Reds their first league win of 2017 at the expense of Mauricio Pochettino's second-placed side.

Nonetheless, Liverpool remain 10 points behind Chelsea, who could extend the gap to 13 points with victory at Burnley on Sunday, and Klopp is mindful of going "nuts" bearing in mind the ground they have to make up.

The German coach told Sky Sports News: "What would you think if I said we could get them [Chelsea]? Really ambitious or crazy? I am not too interested in this at the moment.

"The only possibility to win something is to win football games. We started, if you want, 2017 [on Saturday]. We should not go nuts immediately. Let's take it step by step.

"Chelsea don't look like they could struggle over the [remaining] week but we will try everything to get as many points as we can from the season."

Liverpool last won the English top-flight title in 1990.