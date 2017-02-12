General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool title hopes

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool will not "go nuts" about being back in the Premier League title race following their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 15:05 UK

Jurgen Klopp has played down any suggestion of Liverpool being back in the Premier League title race following their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Sadio Mane struck twice in quick succession to hand the Reds their first league win of 2017 at the expense of Mauricio Pochettino's second-placed side.

Nonetheless, Liverpool remain 10 points behind Chelsea, who could extend the gap to 13 points with victory at Burnley on Sunday, and Klopp is mindful of going "nuts" bearing in mind the ground they have to make up.

The German coach told Sky Sports News: "What would you think if I said we could get them [Chelsea]? Really ambitious or crazy? I am not too interested in this at the moment.

"The only possibility to win something is to win football games. We started, if you want, 2017 [on Saturday]. We should not go nuts immediately. Let's take it step by step.

"Chelsea don't look like they could struggle over the [remaining] week but we will try everything to get as many points as we can from the season."

Liverpool last won the English top-flight title in 1990.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Liverpool 'consider Gaston Ramirez swoop'
 Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp plays down Liverpool title hopes
Liverpool 'to battle City for Carvalho'Pochettino laments "poor" TottenhamKlopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy Spurs
Team News: Wijnaldum back against unchanged SpursMkhitaryan: Klopp "showed me the way"Clyne: 'We owe Klopp a big performance'Liverpool ban 'The Sun' journalistsKlopp refusing to dwell on poor form
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand