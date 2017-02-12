New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'to battle Manchester City for William Carvalho'

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
© Getty Images
Liverpool will battle Manchester City for the signature of Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho in the summer, according to a report.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Liverpool will reportedly go head-to-head with Manchester City for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Carvalho, who was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, came through the youth system at Sporting before making his first-team debut in 2011.

Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, but Man City were believed to be in the driving seat after the brother of Pep Guardiola - Pere Guardiola - signed the midfielder to his agency.

According to A Bola, Man City are very much in the hunt for Carvalho, but they will face strong interest from Liverpool after the Merseyside club were made aware that Sporting would sell for the right price at the end of the season.

Carvalho, 24, is contracted to Sporting until the summer of 2020, placing the Portuguese outfit in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a price.

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Read Next:
Report: Man City plotting Carvalho move
>
View our homepages for William Carvalho, Pep Guardiola, Pere Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Liverpool 'consider Gaston Ramirez swoop'
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Liverpool 'to battle Manchester City for William Carvalho'
Pochettino laments "poor" TottenhamKlopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy SpursTeam News: Wijnaldum back against unchanged Spurs
Mkhitaryan: Klopp "showed me the way"Clyne: 'We owe Klopp a big performance'Liverpool ban 'The Sun' journalistsKlopp refusing to dwell on poor formConte: 'Six teams still in title race'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Sergio Aguero 'wants to leave Manchester City'
 Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Manchester City 'prepare world-record Dele Alli bid'
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Liverpool 'to battle Manchester City for William Carvalho'
Man City 'ahead of Madrid in race for Dybala'Hammers interested in Man City defender Sagna?Caballero: 'First-choice role makes me feel alive'Seaman: 'Hart exit from Man City was a shock'Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'Guardiola: 'Bravo still a top goalkeeper'Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'Preview: Bournemouth vs. Man CityCity 'lead race for Real Mallorca teen'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Sporting Lisbon News
ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Liverpool 'to battle Manchester City for William Carvalho'
 ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
Report: Manchester City plotting William Carvalho move
 Lazar Markovic of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014
Hull City complete loan deal for Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic
Liverpool to send Markovic to Hull?Norwich agree deal for Sporting defender?Result: Real Madrid book place in last 16Team News: Ramos replaces Nacho in Real Madrid XILive Commentary: Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Real Madrid - as it happened
Zidane expects "very difficult" Sporting testSantos reveals Cristiano Ronaldo regretRonaldo excited for "special" Sporting returnReal Madrid 'to scout Gelson' once againBraida: 'Barcelona are following Gelson'
> Sporting Lisbon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand