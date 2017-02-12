Liverpool will battle Manchester City for the signature of Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho in the summer, according to a report.

Liverpool will reportedly go head-to-head with Manchester City for the signature of Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Carvalho, who was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, came through the youth system at Sporting before making his first-team debut in 2011.

Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal have all been credited with an interest in the 24-year-old, but Man City were believed to be in the driving seat after the brother of Pep Guardiola - Pere Guardiola - signed the midfielder to his agency.

According to A Bola, Man City are very much in the hunt for Carvalho, but they will face strong interest from Liverpool after the Merseyside club were made aware that Sporting would sell for the right price at the end of the season.

Carvalho, 24, is contracted to Sporting until the summer of 2020, placing the Portuguese outfit in a strong position when it comes to negotiating a price.