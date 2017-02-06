New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester City plotting William Carvalho move

ortugal's midfielder William Carvalho takes part in a training session in Praia del Rey, near Obidos, on November 11, 2013
A report claims that Manchester City prepare a summer move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho.
Manchester City are reportedly preparing a summer move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho after the Portuguese switched to the agency owned by Pep Guardiola's brother.

Carvalho, who was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, came through the youth system at Sporting before making his first-team debut in 2011.

Manchester United, Everton and Arsenal have all previously been linked with a move for the defensive midfielder, but according to AS, Man City are now at the head of the queue.

The same report claims that Man City boss Pep Guardiola will approach his brother over a move for Carvalho, who has recently switched to Pere Guardiola's agency Media Base Sports.

Carvalho has scored once in 18 league appearances for Sporting this season, while he appeared in all six of their Champions League group-stage fixtures.

