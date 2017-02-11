Liverpool forward Sadio Mane insists that his side were fully deserving of their victory after Jurgen Klopp's men beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool frontman Sadio Mane has insisted that his side were the deserved victors following the club's 2-0 win over top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's charges were able to bring an end to a tough run of results on Saturday, as Mane notched a smash-and-grab brace in the first half to help the Reds to an important victory over Mauricio Pochettino's men.

"What is important is the team. We have had a difficult few weeks but that can happen in football," said Mane, according to BBC Sport.

"We are all going in the same direction. We deserved to win. We controlled the game from beginning to end."

Liverpool's victory now sees the club sitting in fourth place in the table with 13 games remaining this term.