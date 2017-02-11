Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Mane (16', 18')
Henderson (52'), Matip (56'), Milner (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Heung-min (28'), Kane (67'), Winks (71'), Dier (78'), Alderweireld (83')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool showed perfect reaction with win over Tottenham Hotspur'

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails his side's attacking and defensive efficiency after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 20:01 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has talked up his side's togetherness following their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Reds finally put an end to a five-game winless run as Sadio Mane notched a first-half brace at Anfield, leaving Klopp to heap praise on his side's collective efforts, as well as a number of standout individual performances.

"It was how we have to play against Tottenham. We had to show a reaction and it was perfect. It was an outstanding performance offensively in the first half, and defensively in the second half," said Klopp, according to BBC Sport.

"We could have scored again. There were some outstanding individual performances. We understand it is a situation that we have to go through together.

"On a physical level there were some brilliant displays from [Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum, [Roberto] Firmino - my God I don't think I've seen a better performance from a striker without scoring."

Liverpool now hold fourth spot in the league standings having played 25 games so far this campaign.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Read Next:
Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino laments "poor" Tottenham Hotspur following loss to Liverpool
Klopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'Team News: Wijnaldum back against unchanged SpursMkhitaryan: Klopp "showed me the way"Clyne: 'We owe Klopp a big performance'
Liverpool ban 'The Sun' journalistsKlopp refusing to dwell on poor formConte: 'Six teams still in title race'Klopp undecided on goalkeeper changeKlopp considering move for Leicester winger?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Result: Sadio Mane double downs sloppy Tottenham Hotspur
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino laments "poor" Tottenham Hotspur following loss to Liverpool
Klopp: 'We showed perfect reaction'Mane: 'We controlled game against Spurs'Team News: Wijnaldum back against unchanged SpursBelotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'Conte: 'Six teams still in title race'
Klopp undecided on goalkeeper changeAlli named as PL Player of the MonthPreview: Liverpool vs. TottenhamWenger: 'Arsenal fans should be like Tottenham's'Harry Kane "would love" Spurs captaincy
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand