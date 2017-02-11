Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails his side's attacking and defensive efficiency after they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has talked up his side's togetherness following their 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

The Reds finally put an end to a five-game winless run as Sadio Mane notched a first-half brace at Anfield, leaving Klopp to heap praise on his side's collective efforts, as well as a number of standout individual performances.

"It was how we have to play against Tottenham. We had to show a reaction and it was perfect. It was an outstanding performance offensively in the first half, and defensively in the second half," said Klopp, according to BBC Sport.

"We could have scored again. There were some outstanding individual performances. We understand it is a situation that we have to go through together.

"On a physical level there were some brilliant displays from [Jordan] Henderson, [Georginio] Wijnaldum, [Roberto] Firmino - my God I don't think I've seen a better performance from a striker without scoring."

Liverpool now hold fourth spot in the league standings having played 25 games so far this campaign.