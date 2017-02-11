Southampton striker Shane Long says that the league table does not do his side justice following the club's 4-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League.

Saints put four past David Moyes and his charges at the Stadium of Light in order to earn only a second victory since Christmas and their first points on the road during 2017.

"Nice to get on the scoresheet when we needed to see the game out. The result is no more than we deserved," said Long, according to BBC Sport.

"We haven't been playing badly but we've conceded sloppy goals. We're better than our league position, and hopefully now we can kick on."

Southampton currently occupy 11th place in the league standings after 25 games this campaign.