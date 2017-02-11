Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-4
Southampton

Khazri (94')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Gabbiadini (30', 45'), Denayer (89' og.), Long (92')

Shane Long: 'Southampton better than league position suggests'

Southampton forward Shane Long in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton striker Shane Long says that the league table does not do his side justice following the club's 4-0 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League.
Southampton striker Shane Long has insisted the club's league position does not tell the whole story following their commanding 4-0 win over Sunderland in the Premier League.

Saints put four past David Moyes and his charges at the Stadium of Light in order to earn only a second victory since Christmas and their first points on the road during 2017.

"Nice to get on the scoresheet when we needed to see the game out. The result is no more than we deserved," said Long, according to BBC Sport.

"We haven't been playing badly but we've conceded sloppy goals. We're better than our league position, and hopefully now we can kick on."

Southampton currently occupy 11th place in the league standings after 25 games this campaign.

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
