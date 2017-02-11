Southampton thrash Sunderland 4-0 in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light as Manolo Gabbiadini nets a brace against the Black Cats.

Manolo Gabbiadini bagged a brace as Southampton thrashed Sunderland 4-0 in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light.

The Italian signed joined the Saints for £14m from Napoli in January and now has three goals for the club, following his debut goal against West Ham United last week.

He opened the scoring in somewhat controversial circumstances on the half-hour mark as Ryan Bertrand's cross deflected off his elbow before flashing past compatriot Vito Mannone in the Sunderland goal.

There was no doubt about Gabbiadini's second, however, as he received a sharp pass from Dusan Tadic, turned Lamine Kone inside out and rifled home into the far corner just before the break.

The latter stages of the game saw David Moyes's charges crumble as Jason Denayer turned home Bertrand's low cross in the 89th minute and Shane Long grabbed the visitors' fourth in stoppage time to secure their first away win since mid-December.

The result means that Sunderland remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, two points from safety, while Claude Puel's side climb to 11th on 30 points, 10 above the bottom three.