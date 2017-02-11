Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
2-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Mane (16', 18')
LIVE

Heung-min (28')

Team News: Georginio Wijnaldum back against unchanged Tottenham Hotspur

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Liverpool on September 16, 2016
© SilverHub
Georginio Wijnaldum replaces Emre Can as Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 17:09 UK

Georginio Wijnaldum has replaced Emre Can as Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield this evening.

The change is just one from manager Jurgen Klopp as he looks to arrest a disastrous run of form in 2017 that has seen the Reds win just one of 10 games in all competitions and claim three points from an available 15 in the league.

Attacking trio Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino continue up front, while Adam Lallana passes a late fitness test on an Achilles issue to join Wijnaldum and skipper Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

Simon Mignolet retains his place between the sticks after speculation that he could be dropped for Loris Karius, behind an unchanged back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Lucas Leiva and James Milner.

Ragnar Klavan has overcome an illness to take his place on the bench, but Dejan Lovren is ruled out with a knee injury.

For the visitors, who are looking to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to six points, Mauricio Pochettino keeps faith with the side that defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 last weekend.

Harry Kane continues in a lone striker role up front, with attacking support from Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min.

Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele operate at defensive midfield ahead of a back four of Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Kieran Trippier has overcome an ankle injury to take his place on the bench, but Erik Lamela remains out with a hip complaint.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Can, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Sturridge

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Dele, Eriksen, Son; Kane
Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Winks, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

Keep up with all of the action from Anfield this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Your Comments
Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
 The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
Liverpool ban 'The Sun' journalists
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Dele Alli named as Premier League Player of the Month for January
