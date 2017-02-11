Georginio Wijnaldum replaces Emre Can as Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum has replaced Emre Can as Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield this evening.

The change is just one from manager Jurgen Klopp as he looks to arrest a disastrous run of form in 2017 that has seen the Reds win just one of 10 games in all competitions and claim three points from an available 15 in the league.

Attacking trio Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino continue up front, while Adam Lallana passes a late fitness test on an Achilles issue to join Wijnaldum and skipper Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

Simon Mignolet retains his place between the sticks after speculation that he could be dropped for Loris Karius, behind an unchanged back four of Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Lucas Leiva and James Milner.

Ragnar Klavan has overcome an illness to take his place on the bench, but Dejan Lovren is ruled out with a knee injury.

For the visitors, who are looking to close the gap on league leaders Chelsea to six points, Mauricio Pochettino keeps faith with the side that defeated Middlesbrough 1-0 last weekend.

Harry Kane continues in a lone striker role up front, with attacking support from Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min.

Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele operate at defensive midfield ahead of a back four of Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Kieran Trippier has overcome an ankle injury to take his place on the bench, but Erik Lamela remains out with a hip complaint.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Can, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Sturridge

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Dele, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Winks, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen

