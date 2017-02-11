Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.
The Reds are still seeking their first top-flight win of 2017, having drawn three and lost two of their fixtures thus far, as well as exiting both domestic cup competitions.
Spurs head to Merseyside occupying second place in the division, meanwhile, thanks to a run that has seen them drop points in just two of their last nine outings and lose only two times all season.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in this latest top-six tussle with our extensive updates below.
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Moreno, Klavan, Can, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Sturridge
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBS: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Winks, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen
LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR XI: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Dele, Eriksen, Son; Kane
Jurgen Klopp: "In my dreams we can win 14 games. I know how it sounds but I cannot change my dreams and that is what I am working for. Most of the time I do what I have to do, not what I want to do. The reason why we did it wrong is not always clear but sometimes it is not always important, you only have to fix it immediately. To fix it is the most interesting part of my job actually."
Mauricio Pochettino: "I cannot speak for another coach but all the managers, and [Jurgen] Klopp with his experience, he is clever like other managers to provide good balance. If you win you are a genius, if you don't win you are criticised. You need to be natural, spontaneous and believe in the way you play, use your methods. It's an easy answer: only work in the way you believe you can achieve big things."
