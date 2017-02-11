Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino slams his side's first-half efforts following their tame 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that his "whole team were poor" after the club's 2-0 defeat away at Liverpool in the Premier League.

Spurs were unable to put any pressure on league leaders Chelsea after they fell foul to a first-half brace from Sadio Mane at Anfield, leaving Pochettino to lament a particularly indifferent opening half from his charges.

"They were better than us and fully deserved to win. We started the game very sloppy," said Pochettino, according to BBC Sport.

"It is difficult to understand, I am very disappointed in our first-half display. Second half we reached their level but it is really late. The whole team were poor. It is about balance and today it was poor, that is the truth.

"We are in a position that is up to us. But if you show like today that you cannot cope with the pressure to play to win the league then it is difficult to challenge and fight for the Premier League.

"In the first 45 minutes you saw a team that is not ready to fight for the Premier League."

Tottenham still hold second place in the standings, but could find themselves 12 points behind Chelsea should they beat Burnley on Sunday afternoon.