Liverpool 'consider Gaston Ramirez swoop'

Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
A report claims that Liverpool could move for Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez at the end of the season.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly weighing up a surprise move for Middlesbrough attacker Gaston Ramirez at the end of the season.

The depth of Liverpool's squad has been questioned in recent weeks during a difficult run for the Merseyside outfit, which has seen them fall 10 points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

It is understood that Klopp will be in the market for a number of new players next summer and as well as big-name arrivals, he wants individuals with Premier League experience to boost his squad.

According to Tuttosport, Ramirez's ability to play in a number of forward positions has attracted the Liverpool boss and the unsettled 26-year-old could make the move to Anfield at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Ramirez was strongly linked with a move to Leicester City in the January transfer window, but ultimately remained at the Riverside Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Gaston Ramirez in action for Middlesbrough on October 29, 2016
Liverpool 'consider Gaston Ramirez swoop'
