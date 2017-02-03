Mauricio Pochettino: 'Danny Rose to see specialist on Monday about knee injury'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday to confirm the extent of his knee injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino confirms.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that left-back Danny Rose will see a specialist on Monday to confirm the extent of his knee injury.

The 26-year-old had to be replaced by Ben Davies following his injury during Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Sunderland, and had a knee scan on Thursday.

"Danny had a scan yesterday. now we need to wait until Monday to see the specialist," Pochettino told reporters at Friday's press conference.

The Argentine also provided updates on two Spurs players who are on the comeback trail following injuries of their own.

He said: "Jan Vertonghen is better and starting to run, which is very positive. Erik Lamela's progression is good. Day by day he's getting there. It's important to be cautious but positive."

Rose, who has started 18 of Spurs' 23 Premier League games this season, will miss the visit of Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Spurs trio to miss FA Cup clash
