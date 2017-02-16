Mauricio Pochettino's side began the season with high hopes of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League, but they were eventually relieved to drop down into this competition with a 3-1 win over CSKA Moscow on Matchday Six.
Their main ambitions lie on the domestic front but with Spurs having failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League in their last three attempts, they need a good run to maintain a place in the top 20 of UEFA's coefficients.
Genk only sit in eighth place in Belgium's top flight, but they reached the knockout stages in this tournament by finishing in second place to Shakhtar Donetsk in Group H.
8 minSpurs have twice had the chance to get a cross into the box but on both occasions, the low book into Kane and Alli isn't enough to fashion a chance. Gent look lively down the right but Spurs have come back into this one quite well.
5 minGent are doing a good job in making Spurs work during these opening stages. Kane is having to put a shift in to close the ball down. He manages to do just that though and the visitors finally have some of the ball.
2 minIt's a very positive start from the home side who should manage to get a shot on target inside the opening 60 seconds but Milecevic fails to make a proper connection with his first-time shot inside the penalty area.
5.59pmHere comes the two sides. It's extremely busy on the roads in Gent so we aren't quite at full capacity just yet. The Europa League anthem is banging out at the Ghelamco Arena so kickoff is coming right up.
5.52pmPREDICTION! Spurs are favourites to prevail this evening, especially given the team selected by Pochettino, but for Gent, this is one of the biggest fixtures in their history and we expect them to rise to the occasion. That said, Spurs possess quality in all areas of the pitch and we think they will be able to fight to a 2-1 win.
5.48pmAs for Christian Eriksen, he has probably been dropped to the bench because he has made 30 starts in all competitions this season. The rest is long overdue. Victor Wanyama is also on 30 starts, while Dele Alli isn't far behind them on 28 starts. It's a lot of appearances in modern-day football so it will be interesting to see how they will be used in the coming weeks.
5.45pmMoussa Sissoko and Harry Winks are the two players coming into the team this evening, but how regularly have they played this season?
Sissoko has made just six starts in the Premier League, with another appearance coming in the Champions League. That's probably not what he expected when signing for £30m. Winks has made two starts in the top flight, with a staggering 15 appearances coming from the bench. He's made six starts in other competitions, however, so he has been as involved as his midfield teammate.
5.41pmYou probably already know that Spurs are in this competition due to their failure in the Champions League but how did Gent do in the group stages?
In all fairness, they did pretty well. They lost both games to Shakhtar Donetsk but they came though unbeaten against Braga and Konyaspor to qualify with eight points. They also reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season so while they are only in eighth position in Belgium's top flight, they have previous for performing well in Europe.
5.34pmIf you want a better idea of how Gent are lining up this evening, hopefully this will help you out. Spurs had no problem in beating a Chelsea side who played 3-4-3...
5.31pmWhile Spurs have spent many a year playing in this competition, they have never faced Gent in their history.
However, the North London outfit are familiar with Belgian opposition having played Anderlecht in the Europa League group stages last season. They endured mixed fortunes, with the home side winning each fixture by a 2-1 scoreline. You have to go back to 2006 and 2007 for their last meetings with Anderlecht and Club Brugge.
5.24pmGent are able to hand a start to goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, who is the club's record signing and was made at the end of 2016. However, Yuya Kubo misses out having already participated for Young Boys earlier this season. Danijel Milicevic is considered to be one of their key players.
5.21pmI did say "to a certain extent", didn't I? Pochettino has named a strong starting lineup but he has still opted to make two voluntary alterations. Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks come into the side in place of Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min. The likes of Michel Vorm and Kieran Trippier usually come into the team for fixtures such as this one but they have been left on the bench.
5.16pmTOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTES: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Eriksen, Onomah, Nkoudou, Son
5.12pmAnyway, enough rambling, let's crack on with informing you who Pochettino and Hein Vanhaezebrouck have selected for this game.
5.11pmBefore we crack on with the team news, we will remind you that this is just the first of two Europa League offering for you this evening. After the conclusion of this game, we have full coverage of the match between Manchester United and Saint-Etienne. The Pogba brothers will be going head to head!
5.08pmMauricio Pochettino would have hoped to have been preparing his squad for a last-16 tie in the Champions League at this stage of the season but but he must now juggle his players around for progress in this competition. It's almost become customary to rotate in this tournament and that's what Pochettino has done ahead of this game, to a certain extent. More details to follow.
5.04pmLess than 24 hours after Tottenham Hotspur's fans watched Arsenal get thrashed by Bayern Munich, it's now the turn of their side to try to avoid European embarrassment in Belgium. The Europa League probably isn't their number-one target but they would have seen on Wednesday the ridicule they would come in for if they fail to perform away from the domestic scene.
5.01pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Europa League between Gent and Tottenham Hotspur.