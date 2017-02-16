Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Europa League between Gent and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mauricio Pochettino's side began the season with high hopes of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League, but they were eventually relieved to drop down into this competition with a 3-1 win over CSKA Moscow on Matchday Six.

Their main ambitions lie on the domestic front but with Spurs having failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League in their last three attempts, they need a good run to maintain a place in the top 20 of UEFA's coefficients.

Genk only sit in eighth place in Belgium's top flight, but they reached the knockout stages in this tournament by finishing in second place to Shakhtar Donetsk in Group H.