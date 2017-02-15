Report: Danny Rose rejected lucrative Shanghai SIPG bid

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2015 in London, England.
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose reportedly rejected a lucrative move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 21:09 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose reportedly rejected a move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in January.

The 26-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and has had featured 18 times for Spurs this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

According to The Sun, the club that bought Oscar from Chelsea for £60m were willing to offer the England international £285,000-a-week after tax, paying Spurs a fee of £38m for his services.

However, Rose is said to have turned the offer down as he wants to challenge for trophies under Mauricio Pochettino at the North London side.

Rose joined Spurs in 2007 from Leeds United and has made a total of 144 appearances for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen evades Arsenal's Theo Walcott during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Vertonghen could return this week'
>
View our homepages for Danny Rose, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'I am very happy at Tottenham Hotspur'
 Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2015 in London, England.
Report: Danny Rose rejected lucrative Shanghai SIPG bid
 Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Harry Winks signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2022
Spurs winger Oduwa joins Olimpija LjubljanaMerson: 'Redknapp tactically superior to Wenger'Tom Carroll 'frustrated' by lack of chancesPochettino: 'Vertonghen could return this week'Dier issues warning to in-demand Alli
Tottenham to renew interest in Zaha?Eric Dier: 'Tottenham are not timid'Bentaleb 'to join Schalke for £16m'Report: Spurs preparing Anthony Martial bidDembele: 'Liverpool wanted win more than us'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Shanghai SIPG News
Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2015 in London, England.
Report: Danny Rose rejected lucrative Shanghai SIPG bid
 Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates with teammate Kwesi Appiah after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between Ghana and Algeria in Mongomo on January 23, 2015
Asamoah Gyan breaching UAE FA rules with "unethical hair"
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
Alves offered chance to join Shanghai SIPG?Chinese clubs interested in Dani Alves?Liverpool to visit Hong Kong in pre-season?Aubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationChinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'
Oscar mobbed by fans upon China arrival
> Shanghai SIPG Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version