Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose reportedly rejected a lucrative move to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG in January.

The 26-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and has had featured 18 times for Spurs this season, scoring two goals and registering two assists.

According to The Sun, the club that bought Oscar from Chelsea for £60m were willing to offer the England international £285,000-a-week after tax, paying Spurs a fee of £38m for his services.

However, Rose is said to have turned the offer down as he wants to challenge for trophies under Mauricio Pochettino at the North London side.

Rose joined Spurs in 2007 from Leeds United and has made a total of 144 appearances for the club.