Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino pours cold water on speculation linking him to the Barcelona manager's role, insisting that he is "very happy" at Tottenham Hotspur.
Mauricio Pochettino has played down speculation linking him to the Barcelona manager's role, insisting that he is "very happy" at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Argentine has made a name for himself as one of the brightest young managers in football after impressing at Southampton before turning Spurs into Premier League title contenders.

Meanwhile, Barca head coach Luis Enrique has found himself under scrutiny after the Blaugrana were thrashed 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 first leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

When asked if he would be interested in taking over at the Camp Nou, Pochettino insisted that he is solely focused on Spurs' Europa League clash with Gent on Thursday.

"It's important to be focused on the game," he told Sky Sports News.

"I can't say anything about that. I'm at Tottenham. I am very happy, I have four more years on my contract, I'm enjoying an exciting project. It's true it's not an easy project, but I'm very happy here."

Tottenham travel to Belgium in the first leg of the Europa League last 32 looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday which left them 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on January 23, 2015 in London, England.
Danny Rose 'turned down China bid'
