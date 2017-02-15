General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Luis Enrique 'loses Barcelona dressing room'

Luis Enrique at the press conference after Barcelona training on October 18, 2016
A report claims that key players at Barcelona have 'lost faith' in head coach Luis Enrique, fuelling suggestions that the Spaniard could leave Camp Nou in the summer.
Luis Enrique has reportedly lost the dressing room at Barcelona, fuelling suggestions that the Spaniard will depart Camp Nou at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 46-year-old has led Barcelona to the Champions League title, successive La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey victories since taking charge of the Catalan outfit in 2014.

The Spanish side are on the brink of elimination from this season's Champions League, however, after being thumped 4-0 at Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

According to Spanish radio station COPE: "The key players are disillusioned with him. They see him incapable of lifting the team and finding solutions, they do not believe in him."

Enrique reportedly had to be restrained by three people when he confronted a Spanish journalist in the aftermath of the team's heavy defeat in Paris.

The Spaniard's current deal at Barcelona will expire at the end of the season.

Sergio Busquets for Barcelona on January 4, 2015
