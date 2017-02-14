Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is reportedly restrained by three people during angry exchange with a journalist following the team's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique reportedly had to be held back by three people when he confronted a journalist after an interview with Spanish TV station TV3.

The 46-year-old was frustrated with reporter Jordi Grau following his side's shock 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash at Parc des Princes.

According to The Mirror, during the interview, Enrique said: "You must not have seen the game very well, because we changed formation. We moved from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1, trying to change [things] and above all to move Leo [Messi] inside more, with more freedom.

"We could have stood on our heads today and it would have been the same. I repeat, I'm responsible for this so don't look for anyone else to blame. But I don't like the tone and I would have liked the same treatment all the times we have won that I am getting tonight when we haven't."

After the interview finished, Enrique reportedly walked back up to the journalist and had to be restrained.

Atresmedia reporter Susana Guasch said: "Three people had to hold Luis Enrique back because he was going for Jordi Grau again. [Enrique] was saying 'Don't touch me! Don't touch me!' and said 'Let's see if you use that tone again when we win'."

Barca's league form is in a much better state as they currently sit second in La Liga, one point adrift of leaders Real Madrid.