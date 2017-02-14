Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Parc des Princes
PSGParis Saint-Germain
4-0
Barcelona
di Maria (18', 55'), Draxler (40'), Cavani (72')
Rabiot (3')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Gomes (33'), Busquets (62'), Rafinha (74')

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique 'had to be restrained during row with journalist'

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is reportedly restrained by three people during angry exchange with a journalist following the team's defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11:36 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique reportedly had to be held back by three people when he confronted a journalist after an interview with Spanish TV station TV3.

The 46-year-old was frustrated with reporter Jordi Grau following his side's shock 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash at Parc des Princes.

According to The Mirror, during the interview, Enrique said: "You must not have seen the game very well, because we changed formation. We moved from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1, trying to change [things] and above all to move Leo [Messi] inside more, with more freedom.

"We could have stood on our heads today and it would have been the same. I repeat, I'm responsible for this so don't look for anyone else to blame. But I don't like the tone and I would have liked the same treatment all the times we have won that I am getting tonight when we haven't."

After the interview finished, Enrique reportedly walked back up to the journalist and had to be restrained.

Atresmedia reporter Susana Guasch said: "Three people had to hold Luis Enrique back because he was going for Jordi Grau again. [Enrique] was saying 'Don't touch me! Don't touch me!' and said 'Let's see if you use that tone again when we win'."

Barca's league form is in a much better state as they currently sit second in La Liga, one point adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

