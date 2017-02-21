A report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both want to sign Toulouse defender Issa Diop.

Diop, 20, came through the youth system at Toulouse before making his first-team debut in 2015.

This season, the France Under-21 international has already made 20 Ligue 1 appearances and it is understood that Manchester City have expressed an interest in acquiring the powerful centre-back.

According to reports in France, both Arsenal and Tottenham have also scouted the youngster in recent weeks as the London rivals prepare to potentially battle for his signature at the end of the current season.

Porto and Roma are also believed to be closely monitoring developments with the centre-back.