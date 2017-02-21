New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'face Issa Diop battle'

Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) ahead of the English League Cup third round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on Septemb
© Getty Images
A report claims that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both want to sign Toulouse defender Issa Diop.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both interested in signing Toulouse defender Issa Diop.

Diop, 20, came through the youth system at Toulouse before making his first-team debut in 2015.

This season, the France Under-21 international has already made 20 Ligue 1 appearances and it is understood that Manchester City have expressed an interest in acquiring the powerful centre-back.

According to reports in France, both Arsenal and Tottenham have also scouted the youngster in recent weeks as the London rivals prepare to potentially battle for his signature at the end of the current season.

Porto and Roma are also believed to be closely monitoring developments with the centre-back.

A general view of the Stade Municipal Haute-Garonne prior to the Champions League first leg of the third qualifying round match between Toulouse and Liverpool at the Stade Municipal Haute-Garonne on August 15, 2007
Read Next:
Arsenal 'keen on Toulouse teenager Lafont'
>
View our homepages for Issa Diop, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) ahead of the English League Cup third round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on Septemb
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'face Issa Diop battle'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?
Report: Alexis Sanchez to leave ArsenalWenger: 'Perez deserves game time'Wenger defends decision to play SanchezWenger: 'Sutton win a confidence booster'Report: Arsenal make Insigne top target
Result: Arsenal end Sutton's dreams in FA CupTeam News: Arsenal make seven changes for Sutton tieAgent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal'Marseille plan summer move for Giroud?AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) ahead of the English League Cup third round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on Septemb
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'face Issa Diop battle'
 Kevin Gameiro of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final first leg match between FC Sevilla and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 7, 2015
Atletico Madrid 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'
 Harry Maguire for Hull on January 4, 2015
Tottenham Hotspur keen on Hull City defender Harry Maguire?
Vertonghen: 'Spurs deserve a trophy'Alderweireld eyeing Europa League progressVertonghen praises "unbelievable" WinksChelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Jokanovic: 'Spurs treated us like Chelsea'
Pochettino heaps praise on Harry KanePochettino: 'Gent clash is massive'Pochettino pleased with Vertonghen returnChelsea to face Man United in quartersJokanovic: 'Spurs dominated the game'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Toulouse News
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (L) ahead of the English League Cup third round football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in north London on Septemb
Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur 'face Issa Diop battle'
 Sports Mole logo
Report: Manchester City interested in Boubacar Kamara, Issa Diop
 Toulouse's Danish forward Martin Braithwaite (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Toulouse vs Nice on November 28, 2015 at the Municipal Stadium in Toulouse.
West Ham United 'fail with £8.5m Martin Braithwaite bid'
Arsenal 'keen on Toulouse teenager Lafont'Sevilla complete Ben Yedder signingEnglish quartet eye Martin Braithwaite?Spurs plot Wissam Ben Yedder move?Result: Late Sala strike earns Nantes point
Result: Jeannot brace helps Lorient win thrillerResult: Toulouse cruise to win over TroyesResult: Braithwaite, Ben Yedder strike for ToulouseTeam News: Braithwaite, Ben Yedder lead Toulouse linePSG's Douchez contacted by Toulouse?
> Toulouse Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version