Report: Manchester City interested in Boubacar Kamara and Issa Diop

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Toulouse's Issa Diop in the summer.
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 23:05 UK

Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Toulouse's Issa Diop in the summer, according to reports.

Kamara is a 17-year-old defender who has been plying his trade for his club's Under-19 side and has already starred for France's Under-18 team.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, he has already been in contact with directors at Man City regarding a prospective move to the Etihad Stadium.

In addition, Le10 Sport claims that Pep Guardiola is keeping an eye on 20-year-old Diop, who helped his side avoid relegation on the final day of last season.

Diop, a centre-back who has been selected for France's Under-21s, penned a new deal with Toulouse last summer which lasts until 2020.

