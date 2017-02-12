Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Toulouse's Issa Diop in the summer, according to reports.
Kamara is a 17-year-old defender who has been plying his trade for his club's Under-19 side and has already starred for France's Under-18 team.
According to French newspaper L'Equipe, he has already been in contact with directors at Man City regarding a prospective move to the Etihad Stadium.
In addition, Le10 Sport claims that Pep Guardiola is keeping an eye on 20-year-old Diop, who helped his side avoid relegation on the final day of last season.
Diop, a centre-back who has been selected for France's Under-21s, penned a new deal with Toulouse last summer which lasts until 2020.