Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Toulouse's Issa Diop in the summer.

Manchester City have expressed an interest in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Toulouse's Issa Diop in the summer, according to reports.

Kamara is a 17-year-old defender who has been plying his trade for his club's Under-19 side and has already starred for France's Under-18 team.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, he has already been in contact with directors at Man City regarding a prospective move to the Etihad Stadium.

In addition, Le10 Sport claims that Pep Guardiola is keeping an eye on 20-year-old Diop, who helped his side avoid relegation on the final day of last season.

Diop, a centre-back who has been selected for France's Under-21s, penned a new deal with Toulouse last summer which lasts until 2020.