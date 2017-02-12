A report claims that Sergio Aguero wants to leave Manchester City at the end of the season as he 'feels unappreciated' by head coach Pep Guardiola.

Sergio Aguero has reportedly decided to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has scored 18 times in 26 appearances for his Premier League club this term, but has been forced to play second fiddle to new arrival Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks.

It is understood that Man City have 'no plans' to sell the Argentine international in the summer, but according to The Sun, Aguero has told close friends that he 'feels unappreciated' by head coach Pep Guardiola and will seek a move at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Aguero, who is on a £250,000-a-week contract until the summer of 2020, joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has scored 154 times in 234 appearances for the English outfit.

Real Madrid are believed to have a long-standing interest in the centre-forward, who is third in the list of Man City's all-time leading scorers behind Tommy Johnson and Eric Brook.