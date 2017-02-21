A report claims that Manchester United have first refusal on AS Monaco's in-demand attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United reportedly have first option to sign AS Monaco attacker Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese international is said to be interesting the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Real Madrid, and it was claimed earlier this month that Chelsea were prepared to pay £70m for the 22-year-old.

However, according to Le 10 Sport, Man United have the advantage over their rivals to land the playmaker, who belongs to the agency company owned by Jorge Mendes.

Silva joined Monaco from Benfica in 2014, initially on loan, before making the move permanent in the summer of 2015.

This season, the attacking midfielder, who is contracted to Monaco until the summer of 2019, has scored eight times for his Ligue 1 club, including twice in the group stage of the Champions League.