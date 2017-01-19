Manchester United are reportedly interested in bringing AS Monaco and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 22, to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old Portugal international has been a key figure for his side so far this season with four goals and four assists, helping the Principality club to the top of Ligue 1.

Silva came through the Benfica academy and made a name for himself in his native country.

He then joined Monaco on loan in the summer of 2014 before the deal was made permanent at the start of the following year.

According to The Sun, Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has made his fellow countryman a key priority in the summer transfer window and is looking to spend in the region of £70m for his services.

Silva, who is represented by agent Jorge Mendes, is also said to be on the radar of Real Madrid.