Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that an "agreement in principle" has been struck with Manchester United to sign Memphis Depay on a permanent deal.

The Netherlands international has been frozen out at Old Trafford this season and was told by boss Jose Mourinho that he could leave this month if the right offer came in.

Reports emerged on Wednesday evening claiming that Lyon had tabled a bid worth up to £21.6m, which also includes a buy-back and sell-on clause, bringing an end to his 19-month spell in the Premier League.

Aulas has now revealed that the finer details of the move are still being thrashed out, telling L'Equipe: "I got an agreement in principle early in the afternoon with Manchester United that remains to be detailed but on a basis higher than the circulating information."

Depay was brought to United from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 by Louis van Gaal after helping the Dutch club to the Eredivisie title, but he has fallen out of the picture under Mourinho and started just one game all term - the 3-1 EFL Cup win over Northampton Town in September.