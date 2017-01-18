New Transfer Talk header

Report: Manchester United, Lyon agree deal for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Manchester United and Lyon agree a deal for Dutch winger Memphis Depay to join the Ligue 1 side, according to reports.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Manchester United have agreed to sell winger Memphis Depay to French side Lyon for a fee that will rise to £21.6m, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been informed by manager Jose Mourinho that he can leave Old Trafford this month, with a number of clubs including Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in his services.

According to the Daily Mail, United and Lyon agreed on an initial £16m for the Dutchman with add-ons based on Lyon gaining Champions League qualification and on the offer of a new contract to the player.

The report also states that the Red Devils have inserted a buy-back option and sell-on clause in the deal.

Depay, who signed from PSV Eindhoven in 2015, has played just 20 minutes in the Premier League under Mourinho this season.

