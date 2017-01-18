New Transfer Talk header

Jose Mourinho 'halves Adnan Januzaj valuation'

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to let young winger Adnan Januzaj leave for a cut-price £8m next summer.
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to lower his valuation of young winger Adnan Januzaj by almost half.

The 21-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Premier League strugglers Sunderland but has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, as well as a permanent stay with David Moyes's side, in recent weeks.

According to The Sun, United had valued Januzaj at £15m prior to his move to the Black Cats but are now prepared to accept £8m during this summer's transfer window.

"The club will demand a lot less than before for Adnan from his valuation in the past," a source told the newspaper. "They will now accept way below £10m for him due to his £50,000-a-week wages and lack of game time over the past 18 months.

"His future is on the agenda. Jose likes him as a player and thinks he's very talented, but not enough to keep him around by the looks of things."

Januzaj, who moved to United's academy setup from Anderlecht in 2011, has 18 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Memphis Depay of Manchester United celebrates his team's 3-0 win in the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Mourinho: 'Depay bid far from reasonable'
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
