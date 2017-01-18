Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to let young winger Adnan Januzaj leave for a cut-price £8m next summer.

The 21-year-old is currently on a season-long loan with Premier League strugglers Sunderland but has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, as well as a permanent stay with David Moyes's side, in recent weeks.

According to The Sun, United had valued Januzaj at £15m prior to his move to the Black Cats but are now prepared to accept £8m during this summer's transfer window.

"The club will demand a lot less than before for Adnan from his valuation in the past," a source told the newspaper. "They will now accept way below £10m for him due to his £50,000-a-week wages and lack of game time over the past 18 months.

"His future is on the agenda. Jose likes him as a player and thinks he's very talented, but not enough to keep him around by the looks of things."

Januzaj, who moved to United's academy setup from Anderlecht in 2011, has 18 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.