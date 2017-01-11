New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
© SilverHub
A report claims that Lyon will attempt to sign Manchester United's on-loan Adnan Januzaj in this month's transfer window.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Lyon are reportedly interested in signing on-loan Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj.

The Belgian international is currently in the middle of a season-long loan from Man United to Sunderland, where he has made 13 Premier League appearances this term.

As it stands, the 21-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign with Sunderland before returning to Old Trafford, but according to L'Equipe, Lyon will attempt to snatch the attacker from the Stadium of Light.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 outfit are preparing to approach Man United with an offer, although it is currently unclear whether Januzaj is the subject of another loan move or a possible permanent transfer.

Januzaj has scored five times in 63 fixtures for Man United, but a difficult 2015-16 campaign saw the Belgian manage just one goal in seven appearances.

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
Lyon 'interested in Memphis Depay'
>
View our homepages for Adnan Januzaj, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester United 'ready to move for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'
 Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
Report: Man United want Yasser Larouci Schneiderlin 'undergoing Everton medical'Yorke: 'United have their mojo back'Jose Mourinho urges fans to "improve"Mourinho unhappy with Mata celebrations
Ibrahimovic to return against LiverpoolSmalling: 'It was a frustrating night'Jose Mourinho 'expected difficult match'Juan Mata: 'Semi-final tie not over'Result: Mata, Fellaini net in Man United win
> Manchester United Homepage
More Sunderland News
Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Premier League games to be postponed?
Wahbi Khazri passed fit for AFCONPL trio 'interested in Porto striker'Genoa targeting move for Sunderland stopper?Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'David Moyes: 'We were poor'
Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandMoyes impressed by Januzaj versatilityMoyes: 'Defoe can become a Sunderland great'West Ham 'end interest in Jermain Defoe'Bilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'
> Sunderland Homepage
More Lyon News
Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Lyon 'interested in Manchester United winger Memphis Depay'
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Lyon to host 2018 Europa League final
Arsenal, Chelsea 'to battle for Tolisso'Alexandre Lacazette open to Lyon exitNo lasting damage for Lyon keeper LopesLyon goalkeeper 'may lose hearing'Report: Juventus want Corentin Tolisso
Lyon president eager to extend Lacazette dealLyon slam "despicable" Valbuena death rumoursRafael donated wages to charitySpurs 'monitoring Lyon's Emanuel Mammana'Lyon drop Emmanuel Adebayor interest
> Lyon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand