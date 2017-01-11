Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj

A report claims that Lyon will attempt to sign Manchester United's on-loan Adnan Januzaj in this month's transfer window.

The Belgian international is currently in the middle of a season-long loan from Man United to Sunderland, where he has made 13 Premier League appearances this term.

As it stands, the 21-year-old will spend the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign with Sunderland before returning to Old Trafford, but according to L'Equipe, Lyon will attempt to snatch the attacker from the Stadium of Light.

The report claims that the Ligue 1 outfit are preparing to approach Man United with an offer, although it is currently unclear whether Januzaj is the subject of another loan move or a possible permanent transfer.

Januzaj has scored five times in 63 fixtures for Man United, but a difficult 2015-16 campaign saw the Belgian manage just one goal in seven appearances.