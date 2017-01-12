Sunderland will reportedly block Lyon's attempts to sign on-loan Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj this month.

The 21-year-old is reportedly a target of the Ligue 1 side this month as they look to mount a title challenge in the second half of the season.

Januzaj is currently on a season-long loan with the Black Cats from Manchester United and, according to the Sunderland Echo, there is no recall clause in the contract.

That means that David Moyes's side can effectively block any deal for the youngster this month, having made him a first-team regular in recent months.

Moyes, who gave Januzaj his Premier League debut during his ill-fated tenure at Old Trafford, views the Belgian as a key part of his plans to help Sunderland avoid the drop into the Championship this term.

Januzaj has five goals to his name in 50 league appearances for the United first team.