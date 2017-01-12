New Transfer Talk header

Sunderland 'to resist Adnan Januzaj interest'

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
Sunderland will reportedly block Lyon's attempts to sign on-loan Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj this month.
Sunderland are thought to be determined to keep hold of on-loan attacker Adnan Januzaj amid rumours linking him with a switch to Lyon.

The 21-year-old is reportedly a target of the Ligue 1 side this month as they look to mount a title challenge in the second half of the season.

Januzaj is currently on a season-long loan with the Black Cats from Manchester United and, according to the Sunderland Echo, there is no recall clause in the contract.

That means that David Moyes's side can effectively block any deal for the youngster this month, having made him a first-team regular in recent months.

Moyes, who gave Januzaj his Premier League debut during his ill-fated tenure at Old Trafford, views the Belgian as a key part of his plans to help Sunderland avoid the drop into the Championship this term.

Januzaj has five goals to his name in 50 league appearances for the United first team.

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
