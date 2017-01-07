New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Jermain Defoe from Sunderland'

Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is on the radar of Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce, according to a report.
Sam Allardyce reportedly wants to reunite with Jermain Defoe at Crystal Palace and will make an official approach for the Sunderland striker next week.

The Black Cats have already rejected one bid from West Ham United for the 34-year-old, who has scored 29 goals since joining the club in January 2015.

David Moyes has categorically ruled out selling 'priceless' Defoe but, according to The Sun, Palace are about to test the Scotsman's resolve by tabling an offer of their own.

Allardyce is said to be keen to work with the England international again after relying on him to fire Sunderland to safety last season, but it may take an offer of £12m - double that offered by United - to prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

Palace have struggled for goals since Allardyce took charge last month, scoring just twice in four matches - including a blank against Bolton Wanderers at the Macron Stadium on Saturday.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
