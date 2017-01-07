General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

David Moyes impressed by Adnan Januzaj's versatility

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Sunderland manager talks up Manchester United loanee Adnan Januzaj's versatility as an attacking threat amid the club's relegation fight.
Sunderland manager David Moyes has talked up the importance of Adnan Januzaj as an all-round attacking threat.

The 21-year-old - on loan from Manchester United - endured a sluggish start to his time with the Black Cats but has become an integral part of the side over the last month as they look to battle relegation from the Premier League.

"I think Adnan can play all [across the front]," Moyes told the Sunderland Echo. "He can play 7,10, 11. I actually think he's a good striker as well, and so we played him in behind [against Liverpool]."

Moyes went on to praise the whole squad for their "improvement" in recent weeks, which led to them claiming an unlikely point from their encounter with title contenders Liverpool on Monday.

"There is an improvement and it will improve again as we go on," he added. "I have no doubt about that, we will go through peaks and troughs at times but the job now is to build on the four good wins we have had recently, two or three good performances.

"The big thing is we want to see the performances improve and the players playing better in games as well. There have been some players who have shown a big improvement in recent weeks and months."

Sunderland face Burnley in the FA Cup this afternoon before Premier League action resumes with the visit of Stoke City next weekend.

