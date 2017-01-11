Jose Mourinho has triggered a 12-month extension in Marouane Fellaini's deal to keep him at Manchester United beyond the end of the season, a report claims.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has taken the decision to extend Marouane Fellaini's contract by a further year, according to a report.

The 29-year-old had the option of an extra 12 months in the four-year deal signed when joining from Everton in 2013, which Mourinho is said to have already triggered.

Fellaini has struggled to win over United supporters during his time at Old Trafford, being seen as one of the last remaining remnants of David Moyes's ill-fated ten-month reign in charge of the club.

However, the Belgium international found the net for his first goal of the campaign against Hull City on Tuesday, and The Sun claims that he could be offered a fresh long-term contract should he impress over the coming months.

Fellaini's nadir came at Goodison Park in December, as a sloppy tackle just moments after coming off the bench gifted former club Everton a share of the spoils during a difficult run of form for the Red Devils, leading to boos aimed in the midfielder's direction by his own fans the following week.

Juan Mata has been among those to praise the off-field impact made by the ex-Standard Liege man, however, after he put United on the brink of a spot in the EFL Cup final.