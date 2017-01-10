Jan 10, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-0
Hull City
Mata (56'), Fellaini (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Maguire (40')

Juan Mata "very happy" for Marouane Fellaini following EFL Cup goal

Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United is congratulated by teammates Juan Mata of Manchester United and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United after scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotsp
© Getty Images
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata backs teammate Marouane Fellaini to use his headed goal against Hull City as a platform to push on at Old Trafford.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 21:00 UK

Juan Mata has admitted that he is delighted to have seen Manchester United teammate Marouane Fellaini score his first goal of the season and believes that manager Jose Mourinho is now filling him with confidence.

The Belgium international endured another tough first half to the season at Old Trafford and was even jeered by his own fans the week after conceding a late penalty against former club Everton.

Mourinho has stuck by Fellaini in recent weeks, however, and turned to the powerful midfielder from the bench during Tuesday evening's EFL Cup semi-final clash with Hull City - a match that saw him get off the mark with his first goal since April 23.

Mata believes that Fellaini could now be ready to push on at United following the confidence-boosting header, which sealed a 2-0 first-leg victory for the Red Devils ahead of the return tie on Humberside in two weeks' time.

"Maybe Marouane feels that the manager has belief in him and that is why he celebrated like that," Mata told reporters. "I am very happy for Marouane because he has had difficult times since he came to the club. But he is a great guy. He is a great person. He trains always the best he can. It was an important goal for him and when you come onto the pitch in the second half you are always trying to do something to change the game and he did that.

"I am very happy because he deserved it. He always gets on very well with everyone. Since I came here he was a good friend of mine and everyone in the dressing room. Everybody was happy for his goal. When a team-mate is not in the best situation and it is difficult for him we have to be there to support him. I think this will be a boost for his confidence. It was good to hear the stadium singing his name because he deserved it.

"He is a strong man with experience. He is not a young player. He is 29 so he has lived so many things in football but it is not nice when you play in your own stadium and you have not the best atmosphere. But now it is different and it has changed. I think it is going to be positive for him in the future. It makes it easier for you as a player when you feel the confidence of everyone. You feel an even better player. Confidence is very important for any player and hopefully Marouane now has his back."

Fellaini, who celebrated his goal by running to the touchline to hug manager Mourinho, has appeared 21 times for United this season in all competitions.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho unhappy with Mata celebrations
>
View our homepages for Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Ravel Morrison playing for Manchester United's youth side in 2011.
Troubled Ravel Morrison in last-chance saloon?
 Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United is congratulated by teammates Juan Mata of Manchester United and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United after scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotsp
Juan Mata "very happy" for Marouane Fellaini following EFL Cup goal
Report: Lyon want Adnan JanuzajReport: Man United want Yasser Larouci Man United 'ready to move for Bakayoko'Schneiderlin 'undergoing Everton medical'Yorke: 'United have their mojo back'
Jose Mourinho urges fans to "improve"Mourinho unhappy with Mata celebrationsIbrahimovic to return against LiverpoolSmalling: 'It was a frustrating night'Jose Mourinho 'expected difficult match'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand