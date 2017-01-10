Lyon reportedly enter the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester United winger Memphis Depay during the January transfer window.

United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Memphis is free to leave the club in January having failed to work his way into the first team at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old joined the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 and initially enjoyed a run in the side under Louis van Gaal before falling out of favour during the second half of last season.

The Dutch winger has been limited to just one EFL Cup start under Mourinho this term, while his time on the pitch in the Premier League has totalled just 20 minutes overall.

Everton have been most strongly linked with Memphis this month, while AC Milan have also been credited with an interest.

French radio station RMC now claim that Lyon have entered the race, although the two clubs are thought to be wrangling over a fee, with United holding out for a bid of around £15m.