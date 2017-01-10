New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lyon 'interested in Manchester United winger Memphis Depay'

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Lyon reportedly enter the race to sign out-of-favour Manchester United winger Memphis Depay during the January transfer window.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 21:38 UK

Ligue 1 side Lyon have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay during the January transfer window.

United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Memphis is free to leave the club in January having failed to work his way into the first team at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old joined the club from PSV Eindhoven in 2015 and initially enjoyed a run in the side under Louis van Gaal before falling out of favour during the second half of last season.

The Dutch winger has been limited to just one EFL Cup start under Mourinho this term, while his time on the pitch in the Premier League has totalled just 20 minutes overall.

Everton have been most strongly linked with Memphis this month, while AC Milan have also been credited with an interest.

French radio station RMC now claim that Lyon have entered the race, although the two clubs are thought to be wrangling over a fee, with United holding out for a bid of around £15m.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Everton agree £22m Schneiderlin fee
>
View our homepages for Memphis Depay, Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Result: Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini net in Manchester United win
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Lyon 'interested in Manchester United winger Memphis Depay'
Juan Mata: 'Semi-final tie not over'Everton agree £22m Schneiderlin feeTeam News: Ibrahimovic misses out for Man UtdPremier League games to be postponed?Man Utd recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
Baggies seeking Schneiderlin clarity?United, City to battle for Spurs duo?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundRB Leipzig head race to sign French defender?Marco Silva: 'Hull must stay in the game'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Lyon 'interested in Manchester United winger Memphis Depay'
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton agree £22m with Manchester United for Morgan Schneiderlin
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Everton 'agree to send Oumar Niasse on loan to Hull City'
Premier League games to be postponed?Man City interested in Jack Wilshere?Hull to make loan move for Niasse?Report: AC Milan in talks with DepayEverton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'
Ronald Koeman: 'Cup exit a wake-up call'Roma interested in Ross Barkley?Team News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absentLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandMourinho: 'Depay, Schneiderlin free to leave'
> Everton Homepage
More AC Milan News
Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Lyon 'interested in Manchester United winger Memphis Depay'
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Report: AC Milan in talks with Everton target Memphis Depay
 A general view of San Siro Stadium with only few fans before the AC Milan v Livorno serie A match on February 11, 2007
Manchester City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari?
Transgender woman 'had sex with Milan star'AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'Donnarumma 'offered £82k-a-week deal'Milan 'negotiating Gerard Deulofeu loan'Agent: 'Borini will remain at Sunderland'
Report: Borini on radar of Roma, MilanSunderland to reignite interest in Milan winger?Las Palmas: 'Difficult to sign Jese'Suso targeting Barca, Real Madrid moveJack Wilshere 'wanted by AC Milan, Roma'
> AC Milan Homepage
More Lyon News
Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Lyon 'interested in Manchester United winger Memphis Depay'
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
Lyon to host 2018 Europa League final
 Lyon's French midfielder Corentin Tolisso vies with Arsenals Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey during the pre-season friendly football match between Arsenal and Lyon at The Emirates Stadium in north London on July 25, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'to battle for Corentin Tolisso'
Alexandre Lacazette open to Lyon exitNo lasting damage for Lyon keeper LopesLyon goalkeeper 'may lose hearing'Report: Juventus want Corentin TolissoLyon president eager to extend Lacazette deal
Lyon slam "despicable" Valbuena death rumoursRafael donated wages to charitySpurs 'monitoring Lyon's Emanuel Mammana'Lyon drop Emmanuel Adebayor interestEmmanuel Adebayor in talks to join Lyon?
> Lyon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version