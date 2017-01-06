New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Jose Mourinho: 'Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin free to leave'

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reiterates that he will not stand in the way of a January exit for out-of-favour duo Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he has no intention of fielding Morgan Schneiderlin or Memphis Depay while their Manchester United futures remain uncertain.

The two players are both expected to leave Old Trafford this month, having featured for just 70 minutes between them in the Premier League since Mourinho took charge.

Schneiderlin is understood to be closing in on a move to Everton, with a medical pencilled in for today, while £25m-rated winger Depay has also been strongly linked with the Toffees.

Mourinho will not stand in the way of a transfer should their valuations be met, but neither player will feature in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with Reading.

"Their situation is exactly the same. Both of them. I will allow them to leave the club if the right offer comes," he told reporters. "Is this a good situation? No. Why not? Because I don't think about them as options in this moment.

"In normal conditions, they would be selected for the match tomorrow, and they aren't, because we are waiting. A couple of weeks ago, it looked like 100 per cent, and in this moment, looks like zero per cent because we don't have any offer that is close to the quality that they have."

Experienced midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, another player frozen out under Mourinho, is now likely to remain at the club until at least the end of the season.

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Read Next:
Man Utd 'slash Depay asking price'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Morgan Schneiderlin, Memphis Depay, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Paul Pogba delighted with Antoine Griezmann progress
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin 'to undergo Everton medical today'
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin free to leave'
Rooney to start for United against ReadingMourinho: 'Schweinsteiger wants to stay at United'Everton join chase for Kostas Manolas?United offer Griezmann £220k a week?Can Mourinho's United make an upset in the later part of the season?
Man Utd to wait until summer to spend?Mourinho 'wants to offer Carrick new deal'Stam hopes for "warm welcome" on United returnMan United 'want permanent exit for Depay'Guardiola clarifies 'United bigger' remarks
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin 'to undergo Everton medical today'
 Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin free to leave'
 Charlton Athletic's Ademola Lookman looks like a beaten man as his side are relegated from the Championship following a 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers
Everton confirm Ademola Lookman transfer
Everton training ground naming rights soldEverton join chase for Kostas Manolas?Everton's Calvert-Lewin out for two monthsMan United 'want permanent exit for Depay'Koeman: Barcelona links "not important"
Ademola Lookman set for Everton medicalBolasie to miss a year with knee injuryPL trio eye loan deal for Leipzig striker?Steven N'Zonzi 'rejects Everton move'Report: Newcastle want Cleverley on loan
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version