Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly due to have a medical later today ahead of a transfer from Manchester United to Everton.

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly booked in to undergo a medical later today ahead of a move to Everton.

The 27-year-old is believed to be looking to leave Old Trafford due to a lack of game time under manager Jose Mourinho.

Schneiderlin has played just 11 minutes of Premier League action this season, coming off the bench three times, and has made just four appearances in cup competitions.

Everton emerged as an early contender for the Frenchman, and even though Schneiderlin is expected to arrive at Finch Farm training ground later to complete a medical, the two clubs are yet to agree a fee, according to the Manchester Evening News.

A recent report in The Guardian claimed that United turned down a £19m offer from the Toffees, while West Bromwich Albion were also unsuccessful in a rumoured £18m bid.

Schneiderlin joined United from Southampton in the summer of 2015 for £24m when Louis van Gaal was manager.