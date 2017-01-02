New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'reject Everton bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United reportedly turn down a £19m bid from Everton for out-of-favour midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.
Monday, January 2, 2017

Manchester United have rejected an offer from Everton for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, according to reports.

The Toffees have been linked with a double swoop for United duo Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay in the January transfer window, with neither player having made a Premier League start under Jose Mourinho.

The Guardian claims that Everton have made an official move for the France international, but that their £19m offer has been rejected by United.

The Red Devils are understood to want to recoup the majority of the £24m they paid for Schneiderlin in July 2015 and are unwilling to lower their asking price despite his lack of game time.

West Bromwich Albion are also thought to be interested in Schneiderlin and have seen an £18m bid of their own turned down.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman, who managed Schneiderlin during their time together at Southampton, is keen to wrap up a deal early with Idrissa Gueye departing for the African Cup of Nations this month.

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis gestures on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
