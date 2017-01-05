New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'want permanent exit for Memphis Depay'

Memphis Depay looks on during the FA Cup fifth-round match between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Everton have reportedly hit a snag in their attempt to sign Memphis Depay from Manchester United, as the Red Devils will only listen to offers of a permanent deal.
Thursday, January 5, 2017

Manchester United will reportedly not allow Memphis Depay to join Everton on loan this month, as they instead want the out-of-favour winger off their books permanently.

The 22-year-old has been largely frozen out by Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and has been told that he is free to leave the club should the right offer be received.

According to The Sun, Everton manager Ronald Koeman was keen on bringing Depay on board on a temporary basis until the end of the season to test the water, knowing that a £25m outlay will be required to sign the Dutchman on a long-term deal.

United are said to be reluctant to sell to a big rival and will only entertain permanent offers, however, with Depay failing to make a matchday squad for the past month.

United teammate Morgan Schneiderlin is still on the Toffees' radar, meanwhile, although an initial bid of £19m is reported to have been knocked back by United earlier this week.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
