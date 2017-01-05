Everton have reportedly hit a snag in their attempt to sign Memphis Depay from Manchester United, as the Red Devils will only listen to offers of a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has been largely frozen out by Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and has been told that he is free to leave the club should the right offer be received.

According to The Sun, Everton manager Ronald Koeman was keen on bringing Depay on board on a temporary basis until the end of the season to test the water, knowing that a £25m outlay will be required to sign the Dutchman on a long-term deal.

United are said to be reluctant to sell to a big rival and will only entertain permanent offers, however, with Depay failing to make a matchday squad for the past month.

United teammate Morgan Schneiderlin is still on the Toffees' radar, meanwhile, although an initial bid of £19m is reported to have been knocked back by United earlier this week.