Agent: Adnan Januzaj happy at Sunderland

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
The agent of Adnan Januzaj insists that there are no plans for the youngster to depart Sunderland for Lyon.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 12:13 UK

The agent of Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj has insisted that the youngster is happy on loan at Sunderland amid speculation linking him with a move to Ligue 1.

Reports in France yesterday had suggested that Lyon have made enquiries about taking the 21-year-old this month, despite the lack of release clause in his season-long contract with the Black Cats.

Speaking to HLN, Januzaj's representative Dirk Devriese admitted that he had received interest from "many French clubs" but insisted that there are no plans for him to leave the Stadium of Light.

"Lyon are one of the many French clubs who have recently sounded out Adnan's plans," he said. "Out of respect, we to listen to everyone. However, the ultimate decision is with Manchester United and we have not heard from them that the club wants to sell Adnan.

"Adnan was strong against both Chelsea and against Liverpool. On Match of the Day, he is getting rave reviews. It is going well and the manager, David Moyes, believes in him."

Januzaj has featured 13 times for Moyes's side in the Premier League this season.

