Manchester United have reportedly turned down a £13m bid from Lyon for winger Memphis Depay.

The 22-year-old has been informed by manager Jose Mourinho that he can leave Old Trafford this month, with Lyon and Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in his services.

Mourinho has already rejected an opening offer from Lyon - thought to be £11m - for being "far from reasonable" and they have now also turned down an improved bid of £13m plus add-ons, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper says that United are holding out for a fee of £17.5m plus add-ons for a player they acquired for £25m just 18 months ago.

Memphis has played just 20 minutes in the Premier League under Mourinho this season.