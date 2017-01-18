A report claims that AS Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy is on the radar of Manchester United, which could spell the end of Luke Shaw's time at Old Trafford.

The France Under-21s international is said to be a January target for the Red Devils, who are likely to face competition from Serie A side Napoli for his signature.

It is claimed by Tuttomercatoweb that Mendy is open to a move to the Premier League, despite signing a five-year deal when joining Monaco from rivals Marseille in June 2016.

The same report suggests that Napoli will put off making a bid for Mendy until the summer, however, leaving United free to make an approach this month for the former Le Havre starlet.

Shaw's spell at Old Trafford could be coming to an end, meanwhile, as Jose Mourinho has yet to truly take to the Englishman - who rejected his advances while at Chelsea - having not played him since the 4-1 win over West Ham United in November.