Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe future

Gareth Bale celebrates with Pepe during the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refuses to offer any guarantees over the future of Pepe, who will be out of contract this summer.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has refused to offer any guarantees over the future of Pepe.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract at the Bernabeu this summer, and it has been widely reported that the centre-back has already agreed a deal with Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

Zidane has insisted that he will count on Pepe "until the end of the season", but has hinted that the Portuguese will leave Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Pepe is an important player, and he always gives his best when he is playing. I will count with him until the end of the season. After that, I don't know what could happen with his contract," Zidane told reporters.

Pepe, who moved to the Bernabeu from Porto in 2007, has made 329 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, winning two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns in the process.

