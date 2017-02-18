Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'not anxious' despite drawing another blank against Espanyol.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo will "make a difference when it matters" after the Portuguese drew another blank against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

Ronaldo has 14 La Liga goals to his name this season, but the number seven has only registered five in all competitions since the turn of the year and was once again left frustrated in his team's 2-0 win over Espanyol.

Zidane, however, has insisted that the 32-year-old is 'not anxious' and has backed his star player to hit the goal trail in the final months of the 2016-17 campaign.

"Ronaldo anxious? I don't see him that way. I think he helped the team a lot like he did against Napoli. I'm not worried. I know he'll make a difference when it matters," Zidane told reporters.

Real Madrid are currently three points clear of second-place Sevilla at the top of La Liga, while they still have two games in hand.