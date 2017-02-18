Feb 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-0
Espanyol
Morata (33'), Bale (83')
Kovacic (41'), Isco (48'), Casemiro (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Moreno (28'), Fuego (53'), Diop (68'), Martin (80')

Result: Gareth Bale caps Real Madrid return with a goal

Welshman Gareth Bale caps his return to the Real Madrid team with a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 17:11 UK

Real Madrid have moved four points clear of second-place Barcelona at the top of La Liga after recording a 2-0 win over Espanyol in Saturday afternoon's clash at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Morata sent Los Blancos ahead in the 33rd minute with a close-range header, before Gareth Bale capped his first appearance since November with the home side's second of the match late on.

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016© Getty Images

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane rung the changes from the Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday night, with Kiko Casilla, Pepe, Nacho, Mateo Kovacic, Isco, Lucas Vasquez and Morata all coming into the XI. Bale, meanwhile, was back on the bench after returning to first-team training last weekend following an ankle problem.

As for Espanyol, Felipe Caicedo and Hernan Perez both dropped to the bench following the defeat to Real Sociedad, which opened up spots in the team for Pablo Piatti and Pape Diop, while Gerard Moreno again led the line for the Catalan outfit.

The first clear opportunity of the match fell to Real Madrid in the 13th minute when Pepe met a deep corner from Toni Kroos, but the centre-back could only head wide of Diego Lopez's post.

As expected, Los Blancos were the team dominating the football as the first period continued to gather pace, but Espanyol's strength at the back meant that even half-chances were few and far between in the opening 25 minutes.

Ronaldo came close to sending Real Madrid ahead just past the 30-minute mark after being released by Vasquez inside the Espanyol box, but the number seven's effort was just wide and Morata could not make contact.

Ronaldo did have the ball in the back of the Espanyol net seconds later after converting a low cross from Kroos, but the offside flag was raised as the visitors survived another dangerous moment.

The first goal was coming, however, and Real Madrid finally made the breakthrough in the 33rd minute when Isco delivered a stunning cross onto the head of Morata and the Spain international arched his neck to place the ball past Diego Lopez.

Los Blancos went in search of a second goal in the latter stages of the first period and came close through Morata, who fired just wide of the post from close range, but just one goal separated the two teams entering the half-time break.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016© AFP

Real Madrid continued to press in the early stages of the second half, and it was Ronaldo and Morata threatening once again, with the latter finding the former on more than one occasion in dangerous positions.

On the field, there was not an awful lot for the home supporters to get excited about in the opening 15 minutes of the second period, but Bale's presence going through his paces on the sidelines brought huge cheers from the stadium.

Perez was introduced for Espanyol ahead of the second period, but the visitors continued to struggle in the final third as Real Madrid kept hold of the ball and searched for a second, which would have surely ended the contest.

Ronaldo should have doubled the home side's lead 20 minutes from time after meeting a cross from Morata, but the Portugal international headed over the crossbar as the Bernabeu faithful continued to await the arrival of Bale, which eventually came in the 71st minute when the Welshman replaced Morata.

Vasquez hit the side-netting with a volley 10 minutes from time as Real Madrid continued to threaten, but it was the returning Bale that scored his team's second of the match in the 83rd minute when he collected a super pass from Isco before finding the far corner of the net with an expert finish.

Espanyol defended well for long periods of the clash in Madrid, but the visitors ended the contest having enjoyed little over 30% possession and having managed just one attempt on target.

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Valencia on Wednesday night for what is one of their two spare matches. Espanyol, meanwhile, will host basement side Osasuna in their next league match next weekend.

Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
